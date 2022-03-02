U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, and his wife, Lisa, interview Senior Master Sgt. Alan Kroth and Master Sgt. Justyna Kroth, in St. Paul, Minn., Feb. 3, 2022. The Kroth’s shared how they fell in love and found a balance in the military.
(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 08:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68506
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108811784.mp3
|Length:
|00:34:53
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|18
This work, Beneath the Wing – Episode 27, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT