Beneath the Wing – Episode 26

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, and his wife, Lisa, interview Master Sgt. Lacy Roberts, 133rd Security Forces, and her wife Megan, in Northfield, Minn., Feb. 6, 2022. The Roberts’ shared how they fell in love and provided perspective on having a spouse in the military.

(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)