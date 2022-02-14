Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Debrief - Hsu Innovation Institute

    The Debrief - Hsu Innovation Institute

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Janiqua Robinson  

    Airman Magazine   

    In this episode, the commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, the CODEMANDOS, a 3-D printing guru and the director of the HSU Innovation Institute tell us about the current projects and accomplishments Airmen on the road to accelerate change.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 15:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:39:26
    Artist Airman Magazine
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Debrief - Hsu Innovation Institute, by SSgt Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFSOC
    Artificial Intelligence
    CODEMANDOS
    Peer Adversary

