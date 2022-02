Marine Minute: Tax Season

I’M LANCE CORPORAL ONEG PLISNER WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.

IT’S BEEN SAID THAT ONLY TWO THINGS ARE CERTAIN IN LIFE AND THAT’S DEATH AND TAXES. THAT’S RIGHT MARINES, TAX SEASON IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER, HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW.

INDIVIDUAL 2021 TAX RETURNS BEGAN ACCEPTANCE AND PROCESSING ON JANUARY 24TH. MARINES WILL HAVE UNTIL APRIL 18TH TO SUBMIT THEIR TAXES OR REQUEST AN EXTENSION.

MILTAX IS A FREE SERVICES THAT PROVIDES TAX SUPPORT THAT FOCUSES ON MILITARY LIFE, GO TO MILITARYONESOURCE.MIL TO LEARN MORE. 3RD PARTY COMPANIES OFFER ONLINE AND IN PERSON FILING AS WELL, DO YOUR RESEARCH AND CHOOSE WHAT’S BEST FOR YOU. FOR FASTER PROCESSING, FILE ELECTRONICALLY AND CHOOSE DIRECT DEPOSIT.

DON’T FORGET TO CHECK YOUR STATES LOCAL TAX OBLIGATIONS AS THESE DO DIFFER FROM STATE TO STATE. ALSO MAKE SURE YOU HAVE ACCOUNTED FOR ALL INCOME AND EXPLORED ALL AVAILABLE DEDUCTIONS.

GIVE YOURSELF ENOUGH TIME TO FILE AND START COLLECTING YOUR TAX INFORMATION EARLY. YOU CAN ALREADY FIND YOUR W2 FORM ON MARINES ONLINE OR ON YOUR MYPAY ACCOUNT.

FOR MORE TAX INFORMATION AND RESOURCES GO TO IRS.GOV. THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.