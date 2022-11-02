Thirteen Ways to Lead - Episode 2: Leading by Empowering People

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68489" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Command Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams speaks to Staff Sgt. Angelica Smith from the 118th Wing on what it means to lead by empowering people. Thirteen Ways to Lead is an in-depth look at the leadership principals of Air National Guard’s 13th Command Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams.