Command Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams speaks to Staff Sgt. Angelica Smith from the 118th Wing on what it means to lead by empowering people. Thirteen Ways to Lead is an in-depth look at the leadership principals of Air National Guard’s 13th Command Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams.
This work, Thirteen Ways to Lead - Episode 2: Leading by Empowering People, by MSgt Brandy Fowler
