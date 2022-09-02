Raven Conversations: Episode 72 Recruiting with Marilyn Gerhardt and Tramal Williams

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68482" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode Jason sits down with Marilyn Gerhardt and Tramal Williams - two of the most successful recruiters in the field today. We talk about the process of enlisting a new recruit, about what makes them successful, as well as some of the struggles they face.



As always please reach out if you have a topic you would like to hear on the show. Send an email to jason.r.kriess.mil@army.mil