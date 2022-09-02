Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 72 Recruiting with Marilyn Gerhardt and Tramal Williams

    WA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kriess 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode Jason sits down with Marilyn Gerhardt and Tramal Williams - two of the most successful recruiters in the field today. We talk about the process of enlisting a new recruit, about what makes them successful, as well as some of the struggles they face.

    As always please reach out if you have a topic you would like to hear on the show. Send an email to jason.r.kriess.mil@army.mil

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 14:11
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 72 Recruiting with Marilyn Gerhardt and Tramal Williams, by SFC Jason Kriess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    washington national guard
    raven conversations

