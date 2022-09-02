Raven Conversations: Episode 72 Recruiting with Marilyn Gerhardt and Tramal Williams

In this episode Jason sits down with Marilyn Gerhardt and Tramal Williams - two of the most successful recruiters in the field today. We talk about the process of enlisting a new recruit, about what makes them successful, as well as some of the struggles they face.
As always please reach out if you have a topic you would like to hear on the show. Send an email to jason.r.kriess.mil@army.mil
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 14:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68482
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108802279.mp3
|Length:
|00:46:22
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|9
