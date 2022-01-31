Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mentorship - 75 ABW CC

    UT, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Audio by Ronald Bradshaw 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Jenise Carroll, 75th Air Base Wing commander, shares her perspective on mentorship and discusses the roles of mentor versus mentee. This audio was recorded during National Mentoring Month in January 2022 in support of the Air Force Materiel Command Mentorship Program, which uses first-person stories to share perspectives, relate experiences, and work through the challenges of mentoring. (U.S. Air Force audio by R. Nial Bradshaw)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 15:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: UT, US
