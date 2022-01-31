Mentorship - 75 ABW CC

Col. Jenise Carroll, 75th Air Base Wing commander, shares her perspective on mentorship and discusses the roles of mentor versus mentee. This audio was recorded during National Mentoring Month in January 2022 in support of the Air Force Materiel Command Mentorship Program, which uses first-person stories to share perspectives, relate experiences, and work through the challenges of mentoring. (U.S. Air Force audio by R. Nial Bradshaw)