    Radio Show - OSI Teen Dating Violence Prevention Month

    Radio Show - OSI Teen Dating Violence Prevention Month

    MISAWA, JAPAN

    02.07.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Caroline Burnett 

    AFN Misawa

    Special Agent Reed from OSI come in to AFN Misawa to do an interview about his perspective on Teen Dating Violence Prevention Month.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 22:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:19:11
    Location: MISAWA, JP 
    #TeenDVMonth #OSI

