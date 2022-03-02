David Powell from Family Advocacy came in to talk about healthy and toxic traits in teen relationships and how families can get involved in recognition of Teen Dating Violence Prevention Month.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 21:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68469
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108798944.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:58
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|MISAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Show - Family Advocay: Teen Dating Voilence Prevention Month, by SSgt Caroline Burnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
