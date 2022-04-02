TRADOC TALKS - Episode 15 - Suicide Prevention: Staying Engaged

Brig. Gen. John Kline, Center for Initial Military Training commanding general, hosts SGM Thomas Campbell, CIMT, G 3/5/7 for a discussion on the importance of leadership in suicide prevention. SGM Campbell shares his impactful story of his own fight with suicide and his mental health.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 15:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68465
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108798159.mp3
|Length:
|01:13:29
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|16
