    TRADOC TALKS - Episode 15 - Suicide Prevention: Staying Engaged

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Audio by Sarah Hauck 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Brig. Gen. John Kline, Center for Initial Military Training commanding general, hosts SGM Thomas Campbell, CIMT, G 3/5/7 for a discussion on the importance of leadership in suicide prevention. SGM Campbell shares his impactful story of his own fight with suicide and his mental health.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 15:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Leader Professional Development
    People First
    TRADOCTalks

