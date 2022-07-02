Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep2 - Chaplain (Maj.) Shane Yates

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68464" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, Chaplain (Lt. Col) Scott interviews Chaplain (Maj.) Shane Yates. Chaplain Yates entered the Army chaplaincy in 2007 after a career in Law Enforcement. He holds a bachelor of arts in comparative religions and a Master's of Divinity. Yates has held a variety of assignments as a chaplain, including serving Cavalry, Infantry, Field Artillery, Engineers, and Aviation units. Chaplain Yates deployed to Baghdad, Iraq (2009-10) and Kabul, Afghanistan (2014-15). He is now the Deputy State Chaplain working with Chaplain Scot at the Oregon National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters.



Shane is also the CEO and Co-founder of Task Force Heroes Ministries, a non-profit ministry located in Bozeman, Montana. The non-profit ministry serves First Responders and Veterans nationwide, providing spiritual resiliency and hope as they face the dangers and trauma of their frontline careers.



(U.S. Army National Guard audio engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)