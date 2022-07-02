Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep2 - Chaplain (Maj.) Shane Yates

    Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep2 - Chaplain (Maj.) Shane Yates

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Audio by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In this episode, Chaplain (Lt. Col) Scott interviews Chaplain (Maj.) Shane Yates. Chaplain Yates entered the Army chaplaincy in 2007 after a career in Law Enforcement. He holds a bachelor of arts in comparative religions and a Master's of Divinity. Yates has held a variety of assignments as a chaplain, including serving Cavalry, Infantry, Field Artillery, Engineers, and Aviation units. Chaplain Yates deployed to Baghdad, Iraq (2009-10) and Kabul, Afghanistan (2014-15). He is now the Deputy State Chaplain working with Chaplain Scot at the Oregon National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters.

    Shane is also the CEO and Co-founder of Task Force Heroes Ministries, a non-profit ministry located in Bozeman, Montana. The non-profit ministry serves First Responders and Veterans nationwide, providing spiritual resiliency and hope as they face the dangers and trauma of their frontline careers.

    (U.S. Army National Guard audio engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 14:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68464
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108798147.mp3
    Length: 00:56:39
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SALEM, OR, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep2 - Chaplain (Maj.) Shane Yates, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    leadership
    resiliency
    military chaplains
    Task Force Heroes Ministries

