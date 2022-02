Marine Minute: Black History Month

I'M LANCE CORPORAL HAILEY MUSIC WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE

DURING THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY,THE MARINE CORPS, AND THE NATION, CELEBRATE BLACKHISTORY MONTH.THROUGHOUT MARINE CORPSHISTORY, BLACK AND AFRICAN AMERICANS HAVE SERVED A CRUCIAL ROLE IN THE ADVANCEMENT OF THE CORPS.ONE OF THESE MARINES IS GUNNERY SERGEANT JOHN CANLEY. CANLEY RECEIVED THE CONGRESSIONALMEDAL OF HONORFOR HIS SERVICEAS THE COMPANY GUNNERY SERGEANT WITH ALPHA COMPANY, FIRST BATALLION, FIRST MARINES, FIRST MARINE DIVISION FROM JANUARY 31STTO FEBRUARY 6TH1968 IN THE REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM.ALPHA COMPANY WAS TRAVELING ON THE HIGHWAY TO HUE CITY TO RELIEVE FRIENDLY FORCES THAT WERE SURROUNDED BY THE ENEMY.WHILE EN ROUTE TO HUE CITY, THE COMPANY WAS ATTACKED MANY TIMES, SEVERELY INJURING THE COMPANY COMMANDER. GUNNERY SERGEANT CANLEY QUICKLY ASSESSED THE SITUATION ANDTOOK COMMAND OF THE COMPANY. HE PLACED HIMSELF IN DIRECT LINE OF FIRE SEVERAL TIMES IN ORDER TO CARRY HIS WOUNDED MARINES TO SAFETY.CANLEY COMMANDED THE COMPANY FOR THREE DAYS IN HUE CITY AND CONTINUED TO PLACE HIMSELF IN DANGER IN ORDER TO SAVE HIS FELLOW MARINES AND TAKE ENEMY POSITIONS.TO LEARN ABOUT MOREBLACK AND AFRICAN AMERICAN HEROES,VISIT THE CONGRESSIONAL MEDAL OF HONOR SOCIETY WEBSITE AT C-M-O-H-S.ORG.

THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.