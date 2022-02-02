Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 16: Building a Culture of Growth

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jarred Woods 

    The NCO Journal

    Sgt. Maj. Billy J. Atkinson, retired Sgt. Maj. David L. Stewart, and Sgt. Maj. Victor Velasco join us to discuss their recent NCO Journal article "Building a Culture of Growth. Topics discussed include developing Soldiers, building trust within an unit/organization, and emotional intelligence.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 12:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68453
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108793964.mp3
    Length: 00:48:40
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 16: Building a Culture of Growth, by SSG Jarred Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    leader development
    U.S. Army
    Training and Doctrine Command
    NCO Journal
    emotional intelligence

