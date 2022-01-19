First installment of fireside chat of sorts on a host of important topics. Host: Major Andrew Kinney, Commander's Action Group Chief. Guests: Major General Anthony R. Hale, Commander of the United States Army Intelligence Center of Excellence; Command Sergeant Major Tammy M. Everette, Command Sergeant Major of the United States Army Intelligence Center of Excellence.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 16:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68437
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108790103.mp3
|Length:
|00:46:03
|Album
|Voice of the Frontier Podcast
|Track #
|4
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Other
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Voice of the Frontier, Episode 0004, Coffee with the Command, by MAJ Robin Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT