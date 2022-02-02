Radio spot to invite the community to Tampa Bay AirFest 2022, March 26-27, 2022 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 13:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68433
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108789886.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 Radio Promotion, by SrA Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
