    Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 Radio Promotion

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Radio spot to invite the community to Tampa Bay AirFest 2022, March 26-27, 2022 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 13:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68433
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108789886.mp3
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 Radio Promotion, by SrA Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air show
    MacDill Air Force Base
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    Tampa Bay AirFest 2022

