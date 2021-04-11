Whether separating or retiring from the military, having a plan in place can help ease the transition to civilian life for your family. Learn where to go for assistance when you need it.
Jonathan Alexander, gunnery sergeant, Marine Corps, retired, parent advocate speaks to Karen Terry, program analyst with the Department of Defense Office of Special Needs.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 10:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68424
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108787986.mp3
|Length:
|00:38:11
|Album
|DOD Special Needs Program
|Track #
|10
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|4
This work, DOD Special Needs Program - Separation or Retirement From the Military, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT