DOD Special Needs Program - Caregiving

Caring for a special needs family member can take an emotional and physical toll. Get information about self-care, asking for help and building community.



Featuring Kelly Smith, program analyst for Military Community Support Programs and Karen Terry, program analyst with the Department of Defense Office of Special Needs.