DOD Special Needs Program - Legal and Long-Term Financial Planning (Part 1)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68418" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Preparing financially and legally for a special needs family member who may require long-term care or other considerations is critical. Part 1 of this conversation focuses on wills, special needs trusts and legal and financial assistance available on installations.



Featuring Lt. Col. Graham Bernstein, associate deputy general counsel, Office of the Deputy General Counsel; Mr. Andy Cohen, director of the Office of Financial Readiness Special Needs; and Karen Terry, program analyst with the Department of Defense Office of Special Needs.