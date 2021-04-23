Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Special Needs Program - Legal and Long-Term Financial Planning (Part 1)

    DOD Special Needs Program - Legal and Long-Term Financial Planning (Part 1)

    04.23.2021

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Preparing financially and legally for a special needs family member who may require long-term care or other considerations is critical. Part 1 of this conversation focuses on wills, special needs trusts and legal and financial assistance available on installations.

    Featuring Lt. Col. Graham Bernstein, associate deputy general counsel, Office of the Deputy General Counsel; Mr. Andy Cohen, director of the Office of Financial Readiness Special Needs; and Karen Terry, program analyst with the Department of Defense Office of Special Needs.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 09:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68418
    Filename: 2202/DOD_108787927.mp3
    Length: 00:28:20
    Album DOD Special Needs Program
    Track # 4
    Year 2021
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DOD Special Needs Program - Legal and Long-Term Financial Planning (Part 1), by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

