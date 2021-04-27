DOD Special Needs Program - Educational Special Needs and Early Intervention Services

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68416" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Information and resources associated with educational special needs and early intervention services and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, or IDEA. Learn about the education checklists available on the EFMP & Me tool and how to use them.



Featuring Tricia (Trish) Smith, early intervention specialist, Educational and Developmental Intervention Services; Jasmine McLeod, Department of Defense Education Activity; and Karen Terry, program analyst with the Department of Defense Office of Special Needs.