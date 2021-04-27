Information and resources associated with educational special needs and early intervention services and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, or IDEA. Learn about the education checklists available on the EFMP & Me tool and how to use them.
Featuring Tricia (Trish) Smith, early intervention specialist, Educational and Developmental Intervention Services; Jasmine McLeod, Department of Defense Education Activity; and Karen Terry, program analyst with the Department of Defense Office of Special Needs.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 09:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68416
|Filename:
|2202/DOD_108787910.mp3
|Length:
|00:40:44
|Album
|DOD Special Needs Program
|Track #
|2
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, DOD Special Needs Program - Educational Special Needs and Early Intervention Services, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT