    Marine Minute: JEPES Refresher

    01.28.2022

    Audio by Cpl. Soline Skrzypczak 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The Junior Enlisted Performance Evaluation System grants individual Marines the power to determine their future in the Marine Corps ranks. Knowing what the system entails allows Marines to organize their time and Marine Corps priorities in a way that benefits no only themselves but their unit and mission. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Cpl. Soline Skrzypczak)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 15:07
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: JEPES Refresher, by Cpl Soline Skrzypczak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

