    Your Personnel File - Episode 8: A discussion on the Assignment Interactive Module 2 (AIM2)

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Audio by Fonda Bock 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    A conversation with Col. Greg Johnson, Maj. Chris Fisher and Cpt. Audley Campbell about the Assignment Interactive Module 2 (AIM2), the talent management marketplace for officers.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 11:53
    Length: 00:54:24
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
