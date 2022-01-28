A conversation with Col. Greg Johnson, Maj. Chris Fisher and Cpt. Audley Campbell about the Assignment Interactive Module 2 (AIM2), the talent management marketplace for officers.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2022 11:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68407
|Filename:
|2201/DOD_108786633.mp3
|Length:
|00:54:24
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|24
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|15
This work, Your Personnel File - Episode 8: A discussion on the Assignment Interactive Module 2 (AIM2), by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT