Beneath the Wing – Episode 25

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews Tyson Schnitker, former 133rd Medical Group Airman, in Brooklyn Park, Minn., Jan. 31, 2022. Schnitker talks about how his service in the Army and Air National Guard helped him become a better leader and prepared him to be a business owner.

(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)