DOD Special Needs Program - Exceptional Family Member Program Overview

Learn about benefits and services available to military families with special needs through the Office of Special Needs, the Exceptional Family Member Program and the EFMP & Me tool.



With Karen Terry and Rebecca Lombardi from the Department of Defense Office of Special Needs.