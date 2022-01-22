Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen Webb, AETC CC speaks at the AETC Gala

    Lt. Gen Webb, AETC CC speaks at the AETC Gala

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2022

    Audio by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Marshall B. "Brad" Webb, Commander, Air Education and Training Command, Joint Base San Antonio–Randolph, Texas speaks at the U.S. Air Force AETC's 80th anniversary gala, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Henery B. Gonzalez convention center in San Antonio, Texas. AETC was founded in 1942 and this years theme was, "80 Years...First Step, First Flight, First Command." (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 10:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68383
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108783797.mp3
    Length: 00:13:16
    Artist U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Marshall B. "Brad" Webb, Commander, Air Education and Training Command
    Year 2022
    Genre Speech
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen Webb, AETC CC speaks at the AETC Gala, by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAF
    AETC

