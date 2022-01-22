Lt. Gen Webb, AETC CC speaks at the AETC Gala

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Marshall B. "Brad" Webb, Commander, Air Education and Training Command, Joint Base San Antonio–Randolph, Texas speaks at the U.S. Air Force AETC's 80th anniversary gala, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Henery B. Gonzalez convention center in San Antonio, Texas. AETC was founded in 1942 and this years theme was, "80 Years...First Step, First Flight, First Command." (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)