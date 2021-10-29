Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 55. Defense Health Agency Transition with Lt col Robert Vorhees and Lt Col Justin Swick

    10.29.2021

    Audio by Capt. Erin Davis and Capt. Charlton Hedden

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    In this episode, Major Davis guides us through a conversation with Lt Col robert Vorhees and Lt col Justin Swick, two Air Force medical law attorneys, about the Defense Health Agency transition, which has changed the landscape of the Military Health System.

    Date Taken: 10.29.2021
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    DoD
    Healthcare
    Military
    Air Force
    DHA
    Air Force Judge Advocate General

