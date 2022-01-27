Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAG Talk - Episode 45: Legalman Reserve Community

    JAG Talk - Episode 45: Legalman Reserve Community

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Audio by Natalie Morehouse 

    U.S. Navy JAG Corps

    In celebration of the Legalman Rating's 50th anniversary, Legalman 1st Class Nina Kettles talks with Senior Chief Legalman Tegan Winters and Chief Legalman Melissa Crespo about their Reserve experience.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 08:16
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JAG Talk - Episode 45: Legalman Reserve Community, by Natalie Morehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Reserve
    JAG
    law
    legal
    Navy
    Legalman
    JAGTALK

