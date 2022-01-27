Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: January 27, 2022

    JAPAN

    01.26.2022

    Audio by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, 3rd ASOS Participates in Command and Control Exercise in Alaska, The 18th Wing teamed up with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force for another Southern Beach exercise, and 2d Battalion, 3d Marines cased their colors during the unit's deactivation ceremony aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

