On this Pacific Pulse, 3rd ASOS Participates in Command and Control Exercise in Alaska, The 18th Wing teamed up with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force for another Southern Beach exercise, and 2d Battalion, 3d Marines cased their colors during the unit's deactivation ceremony aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii.
|01.26.2022
|01.26.2022 21:10
|Newscasts
|68358
|2201/DOD_108781193.mp3
|00:01:00
|2018
|Blues
|JP
|6
|1
|1
This work, Pacific Pulse: January 27, 2022, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
