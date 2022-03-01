Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAG Talk - Episode 43: Legalman Plank Owner Perspectives

    UNITED STATES

    01.03.2022

    Audio by Natalie Morehouse 

    U.S. Navy JAG Corps

    JAG Talk - In celebration of the Legalman Rating 50th anniversary, Chief Legalman Bryan Fox talks with Mr. Alfred McMullen and Mr. Sandford Brink

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 15:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:45:26
    JAG
    law
    legal
    Navy
    legalman
    JAGTALK

