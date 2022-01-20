Outpost Outspoken, Episode 3

In this episode, host Mark Schauer talks with Jacob Obradovich, Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team Integrator, about vehicle testing at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground; and Ron Rodriguez, Chief of the Directorate of Operations, about his long-time enthusiasm for kendo, a martial art known as the "way of the sword."