In this episode, host Mark Schauer talks with Jacob Obradovich, Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team Integrator, about vehicle testing at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground; and Ron Rodriguez, Chief of the Directorate of Operations, about his long-time enthusiasm for kendo, a martial art known as the "way of the sword."
|01.20.2022
|01.20.2022 18:28
|Newscasts
|68329
|2201/DOD_108773474.mp3
|00:15:47
|2022
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
This work, Outpost Outspoken, Episode 3, by Brandon Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
