    Outpost Outspoken, Episode 3

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Audio by Brandon Mejia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    In this episode, host Mark Schauer talks with Jacob Obradovich, Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team Integrator, about vehicle testing at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground; and Ron Rodriguez, Chief of the Directorate of Operations, about his long-time enthusiasm for kendo, a martial art known as the "way of the sword."

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 18:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68329
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108773474.mp3
    Length: 00:15:47
    Year 2022
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outpost Outspoken, Episode 3, by Brandon Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

