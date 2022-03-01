Let's talk #CoastGuard with Admiral Linda Fagan!
In episode #10 of the 1MC, we sit down with the Vice and talk about everything from new assets, missions, technology and cyber, to workforce challenges, mental health, and fitness!
It's going to be a great episode!
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 10:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68317
|Filename:
|2201/DOD_108771524.mp3
|Length:
|00:44:09
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, The 1MC - Let's Talk Coast Guard, by CPO Crystalynn Kneen, identified by DVIDS
