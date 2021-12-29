Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HPCON Bravo Update - Mask Mandate

    HPCON Bravo Update - Mask Mandate

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.29.2021

    Audio by Master Sgt. Genevieve Armstrong 

    AFN Misawa

    Col Jesse Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing Commander at Misawa Air Base, announced on December 29th that all personnel will need to wear face masks outside their residences as a COVID-19 protective measure during the newly reinstated Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Bravo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 01:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68314
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108770852.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HPCON Bravo Update - Mask Mandate, by MSgt Genevieve Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    update
    35th Fighter Wing
    COVID-19
    HPCON
    mask mandate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT