The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 60 - The Arnold Group

On this episode of the Air Force Starts Here Podcast we discuss the Arnold Group, Air Education and Training Command's premier think tank, and their role of serving as the catalyst for innovation, pooling their wide experience to produce studies and answer the hard-hitting questions on Force Development and the future of education and training.