On this episode of the Air Force Starts Here Podcast we discuss the Arnold Group, Air Education and Training Command's premier think tank, and their role of serving as the catalyst for innovation, pooling their wide experience to produce studies and answer the hard-hitting questions on Force Development and the future of education and training.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 17:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68313
|Filename:
|2201/DOD_108770545.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:02
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 60 - The Arnold Group, by Miriam Thurber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT