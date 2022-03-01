Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 1MC - Lets Talk Coast Guard

    UNITED STATES

    01.03.2022

    Audio by Chief Petty Officer Crystalynn Kneen 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Let's talk #CoastGuard with Admiral Linda Fagan!
    In episode #10 of the 1MC, we sit down with the Vice and talk about everything from new assets, missions, technology and cyber, to workforce challenges, mental health, and fitness!
    It's going to be a great episode!
    #newsyoucanuse #TheMC #Podcast

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.15.2022 15:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68309
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108768415.mp3
    Length: 00:44:03
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    TAGS

    USCG
    Podcast
    The 1MC

