The 1MC - Lets Talk Coast Guard

Let's talk #CoastGuard with Admiral Linda Fagan!

In episode #10 of the 1MC, we sit down with the Vice and talk about everything from new assets, missions, technology and cyber, to workforce challenges, mental health, and fitness!

It's going to be a great episode!

#newsyoucanuse #TheMC #Podcast