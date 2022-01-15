The FireDawg Podcast - Episode 37 - Exposure to Carcinogens & Firefighter Cancer

Matt and Chris talk to Dr. Kenny Fent and Dr. Gavin Horn who are leading researchers in firefighter safety and health initiatives. Collectively, their research is advancing what we know about firefighter exposure to carcinogens on structural fires and the physiological demands while working in gear.