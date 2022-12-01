Tinker Talks - What is the Employee Enhancement Program?

In this episode of Tinker Talks, we discuss the Employee Enhancement Program with program manager, Wakita Oliver, and recent graduate, Josh Butler.



This episode is full of valuable information on the program and how to self-nominate when the data call window opens.



EEP is not just a program for someone wanting to be a supervisor, Oliver says.



“I try to give you the opportunities to have conversations with people [in various areas],” she added. “Mostly the program helps people see how they personally tie to the mission, which can help them with their career progression. If I don’t how I tie to the mission, what good is it to see where I can go next?”



Butler said one of the benefits of EEP being able to take lessons learned from the program back to the unit and help co-workers expand their horizons.



“Even if they’re too terrified or if they don’t get into EEP when they apply the first time, they still get those benefits because we organically take it back wherever we go,” he said.



Participants in the year-long program participate in group activities such as base tours, meetings with senior leaders and community service projects.



The program is open to civilians who are GS-09 to GS-12 (and their AcqDemo equivalents) and WG-08 to WS-14s (including WL/WS-09s) and who have completed three years of federal service.



