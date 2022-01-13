TRADOC Talks - Episode 14 - Creating Culture Through Leadership

Lt. Gen. Maria Gervais, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Deputy Commanding General, and Ms. Ginny Clarke, CEO of Ginny Clarke, LLC, a talent and leadership consulting business and former Director of Executive Recruiting at Google discuss the importance of leadership in building culture within an organization.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 14:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68293
|Filename:
|2201/DOD_108766525.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:49
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|14
