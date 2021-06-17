Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Teaser for Tangents Podcast - Pride Month Series - Staff Sgt. Troy Paolantonio

    Teaser for Tangents Podcast - Pride Month Series - Staff Sgt. Troy Paolantonio

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Audio by Susan Farley and Staff Sgt. John Vannucci

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    This teaser is for a Tangents podcast episode for Pride Month features Staff Sgt. Troy Paolantonio. NUWC Division Newport’s Special Emphasis Program Manager for LGBTQ+A and Engineer Vima Manfredo joins forces with Tangents host Susan Farley for a conversation Staff Sergeant Troy Paolantonio about his experiences in the Army Fife and Drum Corps during the Don't Ask, Don't Tell policy and how his life changed after its repeal. He is a delightful and engaging guest. Recorded at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport on June 17 2021. Official Podcast Recording by Susan Farley edited by Travis Correia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 14:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68279
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108763733.mp3
    Length: 00:01:59
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Teaser for Tangents Podcast - Pride Month Series - Staff Sgt. Troy Paolantonio, by Susan Farley and SSgt John Vannucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LGBTQ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT