Teaser for Tangents Podcast - Pride Month Series - Travis McCune

This is a teaser for the Tangents podcast episode for Pride Month features Mr. Travis McCune. Tangents host Susan Farley sits down with NUWC Division Newport's Chief Strategist Travis McCune about coming out, mentoring, and what Pride Month means to him. He says so many great things that people need to hear and his laugh makes the best .wav file. This conversation between work colleagues captures some defining, heartfelt moments in McCune’s personal and career journey. Recorded at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport April 20, 2021. Official Podcast Recording by Susan Farley, edited by John Vannucci.
|06.06.2021
|01.12.2022 14:27
|Newscasts
|68278
|2201/DOD_108763732.mp3
|00:02:02
|2021
|Blues
|US
|0
|0
|0
