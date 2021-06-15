Teaser - Tangents Podcast - Pride Month Series - Pete Rogers

This is a teaser for the Tangents podcast episode for Pride Month features Mr. Pete Rogers. NUWC Division Newport’s Special Emphasis Program Manager for LGBTQ+A and Engineer Vima Manfredo joins forces with Tangents host Susan Farley for a conversation with Pete Rogers, a human resources professional and special emphasis program manager whose life experiences paved the way for his role today as a mentor, advocate, compassionate advisor, and trusted colleague. Official Podcast Recording by Susan Farley edited by Travis Correia.