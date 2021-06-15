Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Teaser - Tangents Podcast - Pride Month Series - Pete Rogers

    Teaser - Tangents Podcast - Pride Month Series - Pete Rogers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Audio by Susan Farley and Staff Sgt. John Vannucci

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    This is a teaser for the Tangents podcast episode for Pride Month features Mr. Pete Rogers. NUWC Division Newport’s Special Emphasis Program Manager for LGBTQ+A and Engineer Vima Manfredo joins forces with Tangents host Susan Farley for a conversation with Pete Rogers, a human resources professional and special emphasis program manager whose life experiences paved the way for his role today as a mentor, advocate, compassionate advisor, and trusted colleague. Official Podcast Recording by Susan Farley edited by Travis Correia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 14:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68277
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108763730.mp3
    Length: 00:01:58
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Teaser - Tangents Podcast - Pride Month Series - Pete Rogers, by Susan Farley and SSgt John Vannucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LGBTQ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT