    Teaser for Tangents - RDML Huan Nguyen

    07.04.2021

    Audio by Susan Farley and Staff Sgt. John Vannucci

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    This is a teaser for a Tangents podcast episode for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month features RDML. Huan Nguyen. Nguyen, the Navy’s first Vietnamese-American flag officer talks about surviving the Vietnam war, his journey to the United States and joining the U.S. Navy, and the perception of Asian Americans. Nguyen is interviewed by Susan Farley, MRC in support of the NUWC Division Newport's Public Affairs office. Recorded at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport April 20, 2021. Official Navy Podcast Recording by John Vannucci.

    Date Taken: 07.04.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 12:42
    This work, Teaser for Tangents - RDML Huan Nguyen, by Susan Farley and SSgt John Vannucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

