Teaser for Tangents - RDML Huan Nguyen

This is a teaser for a Tangents podcast episode for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month features RDML. Huan Nguyen. Nguyen, the Navy’s first Vietnamese-American flag officer talks about surviving the Vietnam war, his journey to the United States and joining the U.S. Navy, and the perception of Asian Americans. Nguyen is interviewed by Susan Farley, MRC in support of the NUWC Division Newport's Public Affairs office. Recorded at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport April 20, 2021. Official Navy Podcast Recording by John Vannucci.