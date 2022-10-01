Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Forces Japan implements 14-day restriction on non-essential travel (15-sec version)

    JAPAN

    01.10.2022

    Audio by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    Due to the increased spread of COVID-19 and the highly contagious Omicron variant, and to protect the health and welfare of US Forces Japan personnel and our Japanese partners, USFJ has implemented a 14-day restriction on non-essential off-base travel starting January 10th until January 24th. All USFJ personnel are limited to only essential off-base travel during this period. Contact your chain of command for more information or visit the USFJ website.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 20:35
    This work, U.S. Forces Japan implements 14-day restriction on non-essential travel (15-sec version), by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    pacific
    USFJ
    COVID

