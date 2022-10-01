U.S. Forces Japan implements 14-day restriction on non-essential travel (15-sec version)

Due to the increased spread of COVID-19 and the highly contagious Omicron variant, and to protect the health and welfare of US Forces Japan personnel and our Japanese partners, USFJ has implemented a 14-day restriction on non-essential off-base travel starting January 10th until January 24th. All USFJ personnel are limited to only essential off-base travel during this period. Contact your chain of command for more information or visit the USFJ website.