Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Forces Japan implements 100% mask wear policy

    U.S. Forces Japan implements 100% mask wear policy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.10.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    Due to the increased spread of COVID-19, all individuals on US Forces Japan installations over the age of 2 must wear masks regardless of vaccination status at all locations outside their home. This is in addition to the pre-existing mandate to wear masks off base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 20:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68263
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108761756.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2022
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Forces Japan implements 100% mask wear policy, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Tokyo
    USFJ
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    Covid-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT