U.S. Forces Japan implements 100% mask wear policy

Due to the increased spread of COVID-19, all individuals on US Forces Japan installations over the age of 2 must wear masks regardless of vaccination status at all locations outside their home. This is in addition to the pre-existing mandate to wear masks off base.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 20:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68263
|Filename:
|2201/DOD_108761756.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
