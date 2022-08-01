On this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast we sit down with Melanie Cruz from the Army Housing Office and Melissa Chance from Fort Stewart Family Homes to talk about the upcoming 2022 Housing Tenant Satisfaction Survey. Check it out on iTunes and Spotify today!
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2022 10:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:06:00
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
