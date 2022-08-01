The Marne Report

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68253" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast we sit down with Melanie Cruz from the Army Housing Office and Melissa Chance from Fort Stewart Family Homes to talk about the upcoming 2022 Housing Tenant Satisfaction Survey. Check it out on iTunes and Spotify today!