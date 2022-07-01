The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 59 - Developing Organizations

On episode 59 of "The Air Force Starts Here" podcast, Miriam Thurber from the Air Education and Training Command team speaks with Brig. General Shawn Campbell and Dr. Alex Barelka on the Air Force's foundational competency, Developing Organizations.
