Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 59 - Developing Organizations

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 59 - Developing Organizations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Audio by Miriam Thurber 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    On episode 59 of "The Air Force Starts Here" podcast, Miriam Thurber from the Air Education and Training Command team speaks with Brig. General Shawn Campbell and Dr. Alex Barelka on the Air Force's foundational competency, Developing Organizations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 14:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68249
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108759960.mp3
    Length: 00:33:21
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 59 - Developing Organizations, by Miriam Thurber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    The Air Force Starts Here podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT