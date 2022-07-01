Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside the Castle - An AE Perspective

    Inside the Castle - An AE Perspective

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode Inside the Castle sits down with Mr. David Johnson, Houston Engineering, Inc, to learn what's like to be an A/E firm working with the Corps of Engineers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 12:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68246
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108759866.mp3
    Length: 00:21:43
    Album Inside the Castle, Season 2
    Track # 9
    Disc # 2
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcasts
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle - An AE Perspective, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    inside the castle
    revolutionize civil works team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT