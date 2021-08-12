A Soldier corrects an Airmen and the Airmen updates the Soldier on changes to AFI 36-2903. (U.S. Army Radio Commercial by SPC Jessica Heilman)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 22:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68234
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108759200.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Air Force Dress and Appearance Radio Spot
