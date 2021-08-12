Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Dress and Appearance Radio Spot

    Air Force Dress and Appearance Radio Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.08.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    AFN Humphreys

    A Soldier corrects an Airmen and the Airmen updates the Soldier on changes to AFI 36-2903. (U.S. Army Radio Commercial by SPC Jessica Heilman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 22:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68234
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108759200.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Dress and Appearance Radio Spot, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dress and appearance
    regulation change

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT