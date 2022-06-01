Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Outpost Outspoken-- Episode 2

    Outpost Outspoken-- Episode 2

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Audio by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Host Mark Schauer talks with the YPG Range Operations and Training Division Chief Omar Silva about how merging the range planning, range control and the Test and Exercise Management Office helped make support of Project Convergence (PC) more efficient. Silva also shares what kept him in the Yuma community.

    Plus, host Ana Henderson talks with YPG Lead Meteorologist Mark Hendrickson about the role YPG’s Meteorology Team serves during Yuma’s annual Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival. Hendrickson also talks about why meteorology information is vital for testing accuracy.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 18:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68227
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108759051.mp3
    Length: 00:13:52
    Year 2022
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outpost Outspoken-- Episode 2, by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

