Outpost Outspoken-- Episode 2

Host Mark Schauer talks with the YPG Range Operations and Training Division Chief Omar Silva about how merging the range planning, range control and the Test and Exercise Management Office helped make support of Project Convergence (PC) more efficient. Silva also shares what kept him in the Yuma community.



Plus, host Ana Henderson talks with YPG Lead Meteorologist Mark Hendrickson about the role YPG’s Meteorology Team serves during Yuma’s annual Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival. Hendrickson also talks about why meteorology information is vital for testing accuracy.