Host Mark Schauer talks with the YPG Range Operations and Training Division Chief Omar Silva about how merging the range planning, range control and the Test and Exercise Management Office helped make support of Project Convergence (PC) more efficient. Silva also shares what kept him in the Yuma community.
Plus, host Ana Henderson talks with YPG Lead Meteorologist Mark Hendrickson about the role YPG’s Meteorology Team serves during Yuma’s annual Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival. Hendrickson also talks about why meteorology information is vital for testing accuracy.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 18:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68227
|Filename:
|2201/DOD_108759051.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:52
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Outpost Outspoken-- Episode 2, by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
