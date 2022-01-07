On this Pacific Pulse, Airmen from the 36th Logistic Readiness Squadron sent two Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Units and five support pallets to Wake Island during a water shortage, U.S. Military Holds Tactical Combat Casualty Training in Philippines, and Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group Departs on Deployment.
|01.05.2022
|01.05.2022 23:36
|Newscasts
|68225
|2201/DOD_108756659.mp3
|00:01:00
This work, Pacific Pulse: January 7, 2022, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS
