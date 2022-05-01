Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpstruction - National Levee Safety Program Interview with Tammy Conforti of USACE Headquarters

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Unless you live on a mountain top, you’re probably within a few miles of a levee. Communities in every state and the District of Columbia rely on levees for flood prevention and mitigation.
    Nearly two-thirds of Americans live in a county with at least one levee.
    Because flood risk reduction is in the federal interest, many miles of those levees are inspected and monitored by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and flood risk reduction is the primordial mission of many USACE districts.
    In this episode of the Corpstruction podcast, Tammy Conforti, special assistant for levee safety at USACE Headquarters, talks to us about the National Levee Safety Program initiative, and how the USACE and FEMA are working together to activate communities so that they understand their flood risk and get involved in the initiative.
    To learn more about the National Levee Safety Program, visit www.leveesafety.org and provide comments or feedback by March 31, 2022.
    To help ensure comments are related to the scope of the initiative, please review the five associated fact sheets on the website before submitting comments or suggestions.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 14:13
