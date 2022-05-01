Unless you live on a mountain top, you’re probably within a few miles of a levee. Communities in every state and the District of Columbia rely on levees for flood prevention and mitigation.
Nearly two-thirds of Americans live in a county with at least one levee.
Because flood risk reduction is in the federal interest, many miles of those levees are inspected and monitored by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and flood risk reduction is the primordial mission of many USACE districts.
In this episode of the Corpstruction podcast, Tammy Conforti, special assistant for levee safety at USACE Headquarters, talks to us about the National Levee Safety Program initiative, and how the USACE and FEMA are working together to activate communities so that they understand their flood risk and get involved in the initiative.
To learn more about the National Levee Safety Program, visit www.leveesafety.org and provide comments or feedback by March 31, 2022.
To help ensure comments are related to the scope of the initiative, please review the five associated fact sheets on the website before submitting comments or suggestions.
This work, Corpstruction - National Levee Safety Program Interview with Tammy Conforti of USACE Headquarters, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
