    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Radio Report: COVID-19 Update 28MAY20

    JAPAN

    05.28.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Peterson 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Radio Reports are a series of short news casts covering events, and disseminating command information to residents Misawa Airbase.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 01:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68215
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108754711.mp3
    Length: 00:01:01
    Year 2019
    Genre Other
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Radio Report: COVID-19 Update 28MAY20, by PO2 Kyle Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    BK888 Misawa Radio Report Misawa Airbase 35th Fighter Wing

